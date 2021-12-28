Mary Jane Ethridge: December 25, 2021

Mrs. Mary Jane Ethridge, of Oglethorpe, Georgia entered into rest on December 25, 2021 at the age of 71.

Born on June 27, 1950, in Thomasville, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Leo Benjamin Fain and Idale Saliba Fain. Mrs. Ethridge was a member of Mt. Zion-St. Luke Lutheran Church in Oglethorpe. She led a very active lifestyle, and loved to ride motorcycles. She worked in the human resources department for over thirty years at Middle Flint Behavioral Healthcare in Americus, Georgia.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion-St. Luke Lutheran Church in Oglethorpe, Georgia, and Pastor Barb Koch will officiated the service. Burial followed at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens.

A visitation was held at the church one hour prior to the service from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving spouse, Carl Ethridge, of Oglethorpe, Georgia, two sons: Robert Aaron Ethridge of Bonaire, Georgia and James Brian Ethridge and wife, Elaina Danielle, of Americus, Georgia; four siblings: Dale Holloway of Rome, Georgia, Martha Pope of Richland, Washington, Melanie Fain of Camas, Washington, and Benjamin Fain of Rockledge, Florida. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Aislyn Ethridge and Keira Ethridge as well as many other nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be sent to Mt. Zion-St. Luke Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 187, Oglethorpe, Georgia 31068.

