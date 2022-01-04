COVID-19 cases on the rise

Published 3:17 pm Tuesday, January 4, 2022

By Nichole Buchanan

Sumter County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. As of 3:00pm Tuesday January 4, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports that Sumter County has had a total of 3,089 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. This number is up 233 in the last two weeks. There have been 134 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 which has not changed since the December 31st update.

As of December 31, 2021 School age COVID-19 data states that there have been a total of 167 cases in children ages 0-4 with three of those in the last two weeks,  604 cases in children ages 5-17 years with an increase of 15 in the last two weeks, in 18-22 year olds there have been 359 cases with an increase of 12 in the last two weeks. Americus Times-Recorder will update these numbers as the new reports are released.

The following locations have COVID-19 testing:

• CVS Pharmacy 1036 E Forsyth St. Americus Ga 31709  appointment required.  Go to www.cvs.com to schedule your test.

• Sumter County Health Department – Americus – 229-924-3637 1601 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.  Monday through Thursday from 9:00 am to 11:45 am and 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm.  visit:  https://mako.luminatehealth.com/  to register.

Current CDC Prevention Guidance   

The CDC recommends that all persons, fully vaccinated or not, wear a mask in any public indoor location. Physical distancing is also recommended, as well as these guidelines:   

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

 

 

