George Ray Baldwin: January 3, 2022

Mr. George Ray Baldwin, age 84, died in Americus, January 3, 2022. Graveside services will be conducted at 11AM on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Oak Grove Cemetery with Reverend Keith Parks officiating. Pallbearers serving will be Wade Halstead, Jack Chappell, Melvin Kinslow, Gary Cromer, Bill Harris, Gary Roberts, Dr. Lou Riccardi, and Mark Michaels. Members of the Americus Rotary Club and his Golf Group for over 30 years are requested to serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

Born November 7, 1937, in Americus. Mr. Baldwin was the youngest son of the late William Theodore Baldwin and Verna Dean Adkins. He was a graduate of Americus High School where he was Class President of the Student Body and Governor of Boys State. He attended Georgia Southwestern and obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Georgia in 1960, where he was also a member of Alpha Mu Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha. Mr. Baldwin was the founder and Past President of The Baldwin Agency, Inc., and a Certified Insurance Counselor for 44 years. He was Past President of Americus Jaycees, Americus Rotary Club, Americus Country Club, Americus Chamber of Commerce, and United Givers Fund. He received the Distinguished Service Award from Jaycees and Executive Committee for Americus Chamber of Commerce. Also served as Chairman of the Board at Southland Academy. He was an active member of the Charlie Gibbs Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Americus.

His family will receive friends for visitation at Aldridge Funeral Services between 5 and 7 pm Wednesday, January 5th and at other times at the family residence: 126 Wood Valley Road.

Memorial Contributions may be made to The First Baptist Church, 221 South Lee Street, Americus, GA 31709, or The Southland Academy Foundation, PO. Box 1127, Americus, GA, 31709.

Survivors include his wife of over 58 years, Janis Dixon Baldwin, a son and daughter-in-law Raymond Baldwin and Kim Baldwin, a daughter and son-in-law Jennifer Wall and Chris Wall; three grandsons, George Alan Wall, James Baldwin Wall, and Asa Ray Baldwin, all of Americus. His Brother Ted Baldwin preceded him in death.

