James Gaston recognized for his service to Board of Elections

For nearly ten years James Gaston has served Sumter County through the Sumter County Board of Elections. His tenure was celebrated as his term ended in December. Randy Howard, Supervisor of the Board of Elections and Voter Registration recognized Gaston’s “outstanding leadership, integrity, vision and wisdom.” Gaston has offered the Board of Elections “distinguished and unselfish service” on behalf of the voters and Georgia’s Secretary of State. Gaston last served as the chairman for the board. Among other duties, the Board of Elections is tasked with making sure the voting process runs smoothly, addressing any votes which can not be readily cast at the precinct, overseeing recounts and certifying the election results. Members of the Board of Elections are nominated from Sumter County citizens and the Board of Commissioners votes on their placement to serve four years. James Gaston was appointed by the Sumter County Board of Commissioners in 2011 to complete the term of Herschel Morris.

As Gaston steps off the board, Shirley Latimore will assume the chair, while Carson Walker will serve as vice chair. Other voting members include Marty McDonald and Rhonda Reddick. On January 4, Valerie Roberts was sworn in by Judge Stephanie Bennett to serve for four years. To learn more about Sumter County Board of Elections please visit their website at sumtercountygaelections.us or call 229.928.4580. To learn more about voting in the State of Georgia visit sos.ga.gov. The Board of Elections holds open meetings the first Tuesday of every month at 4:30 in the Board of Commissioner’s room of the courthouse located at 500 West Lamar Street in Americus.