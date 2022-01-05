Lady Wildcats get back on track with win over Manchester

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – After its 46-41 loss to Brookstone a few weeks ago, the Schley County varsity girls basketball team (SCHS) showed no rust from the Christmas Break and was able to get back on track with a 48-28 Region 5A-Public victory over Manchester (MHS) on Tuesday, January 4 at Schley County High School.

SCHS freshman guard Jesstynie Scott led the Lady Wildcats with 23 points and sophomore forward Daneria Thornton chipped in 10 points in the winning cause.

The Lady Wildcats jumped out to a 16-9 lead in the first quarter, but were outscored by the Lady Blue Devils 7-6 in the second quarter and went into halftime leading 22-16.

However, SCHS took total control in the third quarter by outscoring MHS 14-3 to take a 36-19 lead. Though the final quarter was a more evenly played quarter, the Lady Wildcats did not allow MHS back in the game and would go on to win 48-28.

With the win, SCHS improves its overall record to 7-3 and is now 6-1 in the Region 5A-Public standings behind Taylor County (9-2, 6-0).

The Lady Wildcats will try to build on Tuesday night’s success when they travel to Greenville, GA on Tuesday, January 11 to take on the Lady Patriots of Greenville High School in another region matchup. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 6 p.m.