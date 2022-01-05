SGTC’s James Frey named Coach of Week by WHoopDirt.com

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets head basketball coach James Frey was selected as the WHoopDirt.com Coach of the Week for week 8 in the JUCO Division. The honor makes him eligible to receive the WHoopDirt.com National Coach of the Year Award presented by Capital Elite Agency. The national award will be announced at the conclusion of the 2021 – 2022 college basketball season.

This is the third season that WHoopDirt.com has run the Coach of the Week and Coach of the Year programs. The list of the 2021 – 2022 Coach of the Week winners, as well as previous Coach of the Year winners can be found at: https://whoopdirt.com/week-8-whoopdirt-com-coach-of-the-week-presented-by-capital-elite-agency/?fbclid=IwAR0075qxdRQchfxRNbj-i1VBEm_M9S-iA_gJZxlv9ZblJhNkcthas3Bmj6c

Coach Frey guided the South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets to three wins in three days at the Lady Jets Holiday Classic in the final week of 2021. The then 16th-ranked Lady Jets came away with a dominate victory in the opening game of the Classic, holding Tallahassee Community College to just two points in the second quarter in a 69 – 45 triumph.

Returning to action the following day, the Lady Jets jumped out to another early lead and never looked back, taking down Lawson State Community College by a score of 75 – 51. South Georgia Tech closed out the Holiday Classic with a much closer victory, needing overtime to come away with a thrilling 88 – 85 victory over No. 19 Gulf Coast State. The 14 – 4 Lady Jets moved up two spots to No. 14 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Top 25 Poll.

The Lady Jets, which are currently ranked second in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) with a 4 – 2 conference record behind the No. 7 nationally ranked Georgia Highlands Lady Chargers (6 – 0) will face off against GCAA’s fourth seeded Central Georgia Tech (1 – 2; 5 – 6) tonight at 5:30 in Macon.

The SGTC Jets will play at home on Thursday, January 6 at 7 p.m. against South Georgia State in a conference match-up.