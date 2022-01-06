Jane Stelly Coleman: January 2, 2022

Jane Stelly Coleman, age 76, of Plains, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Jane was a born in Phenix City, AL., on October 6, 1945 to the late Curtis and Helen Mobley. She was Methodist by faith and a member of Plains United Methodist Church. She was always active in her children’s extra curricular activities at Greenfield Academy, and cared for countless numbers of children in her home as a loving day care provider. Mrs. Coleman was a member of the Red Hat Society Club for several years. She was the world’s biggest Loretta Lynn fan, (all you had to do as ask her), attended numerous concerts, and was even able to get on stage with Loretta one time! She was known for always putting a smile on everyone’s face, and she lived her life to the fullest by laughing and cutting up with her family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel with RT Beverly officiating.

Survivors include her husband of seven years Henry Coleman of Plains; two sons and daughters-in-law, Todd and Michelle Stelly of Thomasville and Duaine and Arden Stelly of Anderson, SC.; a daughter and son-in-law, Joni and Chance Elliott of Plains; a brother and sister-in-law, Warren and Cecilia Mobley of Tallahassee, FL.; nine grandchildren, Sam Stelly, Ben Stelly, Parker Stelly, Jefferson Stelly, Charlie Stelly, Jesse Westbury, Jillian Westbury, Emma Westbury, and Logan Elliott; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years John Stelly; a brother Harold Mobley; and a sister Judy Cook.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Plains Lions Club.

To sign the online guestbook and share your memories, visit www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com