Sumter County trash collection day changes effective January 2022

Ameri-Green Environmental is the trash collection agency for Sumter County residents. Some may have noticed their trash was not collected on the regular day they are accustomed to. The color coded map below shows the collection dates based on your location. Click here to view the map.

The red area on the map is scheduled for Monday pick up, pink is Tuesday, blue is Wednesday and green is Thursday.

Ameri-Green Environmental is locally owned and operated. Their office located at 109 Mathews Dr. in Americus. Their operating hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm. Their phone number is (229)924-3004. Along with our county trash collection, Ameri-Green has roll-off and front load boxes for rent, transfer station services, metal recycling, construction demo, disaster recovery, automotive and equipment sales as well as site clearing and land abatement services available.