Faye Webb: January 2, 2022

I, Faye Webb, say to you;

Live well, Life is a journey. See the needs and respond. Look for helpers. Be a friend. Be honest. Make a difference. Above all, be kind. Take time for Prayer. Search for your purpose. Promote the good, the joy of one another. Use God’s gifts to reach out and lessen the suffering of others, people and animals. Let love pour from your heart in words spoken.

Three things will last forever-Faith, Hope and Love. And the greatest of these is Love. (1 Corinthians 13:13) Thank you for your Love and your Prayers.

With heartfelt Gratitude and Love,

Faye.

W.C. and I began as best friends, married, stayed best friends. Now, together again, still best friends.

Remember me by remembering the following, through your donations, your time, your prayers:

Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA, 31707, Magnolia Manor, League of the Good Samaritan, 2001 S. Lee St., Americus, GA, 31709, The Methodist Home, 100 Millcreek Rd., Americus, GA, 31709, Phoebe Sumter Hospice, 126 East Furlow Street, Americus, GA, 31709 or to Warwick United Methodist Church, 199 Magnolia St., Warwick, GA, 31796.

To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews’ website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.

Mathews Funeral Home

Albany, GA

229-435-5657