Thomas Charles Atherton: January 3, 2022

Mr. Thomas Charles Atherton, age 60, died on Monday, January 3, 2022, at his home in Americus.

Tom was born February 11, 1961 in Saint Petersburg, Florida, son of the late James and Ruth Atherton. He was husband to the late Betty Ann Atherton.

He is survived by his sons: John Michael and Kori Gorton of Americus, and Christopher and April Gorton of Suffolk, Virginia; siblings: Cheryl Green of Inverness, Florida, Kathy Hollifield of Plant City, Florida, James Atherton, Jr. of Homosassa, Florida, and Kenneth Atherton of Holiday, Florida; grandchildren: Emma-Leigh Gorton, John Ayden Gorton, Alexander J. Gorton, and John Charles-Tatum Gorton; and several nieces and nephews.

He was employed at Gear Master Transmission and was of the Baptist faith.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the American Heart Association in honor of Thomas C. Atherton.

All services will be private.

