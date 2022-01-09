Hurricanes fall to #21 ranked Georgia College

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS -The Georgia Southwestern State University Men’s Basketball Team (GSW) lost to #21 ranked Georgia College 74-60 in its Peach Belt Conference home opener Saturday night, January 8 at the Storm Dome.

The Hurricanes hung tight against a solid GC squad. GSW started out hot, holding a 15-6 lead at the under 16 timeout. Kahlon Whitley shot the ball well from beyond the arc in the first half and made 4 of 6 three-pointers for the game as part of his game total of 15 points. However, the Bobcats found their groove and ended the first half with a 30-25 lead.

Unfortunately for GSW, GC broke it open late in the second half and ended GSW’s upset bid.

Donte Tatum led the Hurricanes in scoring with 16 points and dished out four assists. In addition to Tatum and Whitley, Kevin Kone was also in double figures as he posted a double-double by scoring 13 points and hauling down 12 rebounds. Christian Koneman led the Bobcats in scoring with 17 points.

The Hurricanes (4-7, 0-3 PBC) are still looking for their first Peach Belt Conference win and will try to earn it when they head down to St. Augustine, FL on Wednesday, January 12 to take on the Saints of Flagler College. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.