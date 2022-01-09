Southland Raiders improve to 13-0 with win over Glenwood

By Ken Gustafson

Southland Academy junior forward Carlos Tyson (#12) scored 11 points to lead the Raiders to a 34-27 victory over Glenwood (AL). With the win, SAR improves its perfect season to 13-0. Photo by Kayla Hudgins

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) continue to keep on keeping on. They improved their unblemished record to 13-0 with a 34-27 victory over the Glenwood Gators from Phenix City, Alabama on Saturday afternoon, January 8 at the Melvin Kinslow Gymnasium.

“We did not play well offensively, but we have remained consistent on the defensive end,” SAR Head Coach Rundy Foster said. “I am very proud of our effort and our attitude that we have portrayed this year.”

SAR junior forward Carlos Tyson led the way for the Raiders with 11 points.

The Raiders will try to keep their perfect season going when they travel down to Chula, GA on Tuesday, January 11 to take on Tiftarea Academy. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

 

