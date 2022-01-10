Mr. Richard Joseph Ballard: January 8, 2022

Mr. Richard Joseph Ballard, age 83, passed away, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Rich was born April 17, 1938, in Douglas, WY.; to the late William and Elisabeth Ballard. He was an avid pilot and loved planes. Rich was a man who could speak to anyone and always make someone laugh. To know Rich was to have a friend, who you could always count on. He always had a story to tell and people always loved to listen. He loved his grandchildren.

All services will be private.

Survivors include his wife Emily Ballard of Americus; daughter, Angie Ballard Thomas of Americus; grandchildren, Emily Anne & Mike Strickland, Sara Elisabeth & Derek Wolcott, Mary Frances Thomas and her fiancé John Farmer; great-grandchildren, Samantha Anne Strickland, Madison Taylor Wolcott, Thomas Ryan Wolcott, and Barrett Oliver Wolcott; a brother Kenneth Ballard and his wife Donna of Gurnsey, WY.; also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Bill Ballard, Don Ballard of Douglas, WY.; and a son-in-law Russell Thomas, III.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital PO Box 31356 Tampa, FL. 33631.

You may sign the online guestbook and share your memories at www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.