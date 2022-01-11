Furlow Charter School to hold emergency called meeting January 11, 2022 at 5:00pm

Published 2:49 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Furlow Charter School has scheduled an Emergency Called Meeting for today at 5:00 p.m. in the FCS Media Center. The meeting is to discuss an Emergency School Closure that was announced today.  As stated on the attached agenda, “This notice is being posted with less than 24 hours notice due to the immediate nature of the Emergency School Closure (announced 1/11/2022), and the urgency of Covid planning under these circumstances.”  John LeJeune Chair Furlow Charter Board.

The mission of Furlow Charter School is to offer a different approach to public education by encouraging critical thinking and multi-disciplinary learning through an active and engaging education. Furlow Charter School is committed to fostering cultural awareness, social responsibility, and academic excellence through family and community involvement in the development of life-long learners.

Please note: In order to facilitate business, all FCS Board Meetings are conducted using Robert’s Rules of Order. The Public may address the board at the designated time on the agenda, but will not be recognized at other times during the meeting. During the public address portion of the agenda, individuals may address the board by signing up before the meeting. Individuals will then have three minutes to address the board. Individuals may not yield time to others, and the maximum total time allotted for public address will be 30 minutes. Speakers are reminded that while the content of their address is not restricted, they are liable for their own statements, and are encouraged to consider potential slanderous or confidential aspects of their remarks.

Note: This notice is being posted with less than 24 hours notice due to the immediate nature of the Emergency School Closure (announced 1/11/2022), and the urgency of Covid planning under these circumstances.

  1. Call to Order
  2. Approval of Agenda
  3. Discussion Item
    1. Emergency School Closure
  4. Adjourn

The Furlow Falcon Facebook page posted a notice earlier today, January 11, 2021 stating the following:

Notice: School Closure Thursday and Friday, January 13th & 14th.
Dear Furlow Families,
The COVID-related absences at Furlow have increased dramatically since the weekend. We have had multiple in-school exposures, which have resulted in positive cases among scholars and staff.
In response, we will cancel school and close the facility for deep cleaning and sanitation on Thursday and Friday, January 13th and 14th. There will be no instruction on these days. In addition to the school holiday Monday, please use this long weekend to socially distance our scholars from one another, as well as others. Please wear well-fitting masks when around others, regardless of your vaccination status, increase your hand-washing frequency, and sanitize high-touch surfaces often.
We are working with Clinic Drugs to offer COVID vaccinations for scholars and employees on January 21st. As you may know, in order for our scholars to be eligible for exemption for quarantine, vaccinations must be within the last six months. Consent forms will be sent home next week for participation in our vaccination event.
Please call the school if you have any questions. Thank you, as always, for your commitment to and support of the number one charter school in Georgia!
Any parent or guardian that wishes to keep their child(ren) home tomorrow may do so, but please call or send a note to the school so that the absence will be marked excused.

 

