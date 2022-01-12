Jets and Lady Jets play at home on Thursday, January 13

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Jets and Lady Jets will play Albany Technical College in a conference double-header at home on Thursday, January 13. The Lady Jets will open at 5:30 p.m. and the Jets will follow at 7:30 p.m.

This a change from the regular season schedule. The Jets were scheduled to play a single game at home against Albany Tech at 7 p.m. Thursday, January 13 and the Lady Jets were scheduled to play the Albany Tech Lady Titans at home on Saturday, January 15 at 1 p.m. The Saturday game has been cancelled and now will be played Thursday, January 13 at 5:30 p.m.

The Albany Tech Titans are currently in a tie with South Georgia Technical College’s Jets for third place in the conference. Both teams are 1 – 1 in conference play. Albany Tech is 12 – 4 overall and the Jets are 9 – 7 overall.

The Lady Jets are seeded second in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) with a 5 – 2 and 15 – 4 record and Albany Tech is in third place with a 3 – 4 and 7 – 7 overall record.