Panthers’ winning steak at 14 with victory over Mary Persons

Published 2:33 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County senior small forward Kyric Davis scored 18 points to lead the Panthers to a 66-48 victory over Mary Persons. Photo by Coleman Price

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) earned their 14th straight victory by beating the Bulldogs of Mary Persons 66-48 on Tuesday evening, January 11 at the Pitt Gymnasium on the SCHS campus.

With the win, SCHS is now 16-1 overall and is alone in first place in the Region 2-AAA standings at 7-0.

The Panthers had three players turn in double figure scoring performances. Kyric Davis poured in 18 points, the exact difference in the final score, to lead SCHS in scoring and both Cameron Evans and Brandon Pope each scored 14 in the winning cause.

SCHS will try for 15 in a row when they host the Chargers of Central (Macon) on Friday, January 14 at 7:30 p.m. Following that game, the Panthers will travel across the Flint River to take on their region rivals Crisp County on Saturday, January 15. Tip-off for that game is also scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

More Sports

Jets and Lady Jets play at home on Thursday, January 13

Wildcats pull off comeback victory at Greenville

Scott pours in 27 to lead Lady Wildcats past Greenville

Raiders continue to roll undefeated with rout of Tiftarea

Print Article