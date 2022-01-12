Panthers’ winning steak at 14 with victory over Mary Persons

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) earned their 14th straight victory by beating the Bulldogs of Mary Persons 66-48 on Tuesday evening, January 11 at the Pitt Gymnasium on the SCHS campus.

With the win, SCHS is now 16-1 overall and is alone in first place in the Region 2-AAA standings at 7-0.

The Panthers had three players turn in double figure scoring performances. Kyric Davis poured in 18 points, the exact difference in the final score, to lead SCHS in scoring and both Cameron Evans and Brandon Pope each scored 14 in the winning cause.

SCHS will try for 15 in a row when they host the Chargers of Central (Macon) on Friday, January 14 at 7:30 p.m. Following that game, the Panthers will travel across the Flint River to take on their region rivals Crisp County on Saturday, January 15. Tip-off for that game is also scheduled for 7:30 p.m.