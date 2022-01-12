Raiders continue to roll undefeated with rout of Tiftarea

Published 1:47 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Southland Academy senior forward Carmelo Volley scored 12 points to lead the Raiders in their 54-19 drubbing of Tiftarea Academy. ATR Archive

CHULA, GA – The Southland Academy Varsity Boys Basketball Team (SAR) continues to roll along undefeated at 14-0. The Raiders went down to Chula, GA on Tuesday, January 11 and routed the Panthers of Tiftarea Academy 54-19 in a lop-sided affair.

“We played well on the defensive end. We still have some work to do on the offensive end,” SAR Head Coach Rundy Foster said. “The boys are working hard and playing good defense, two things we strive to be the best at every time out.

Carmelo Volley led the Raiders in scoring with 12 points.

The Raiders will try to improve to 15-0 on the season when they head down to Thomasville on Friday, January 14 to take on the Warriors of Brookwood (5-6) in another Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Region 3-AAA matchup.

Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 8 p.m.

