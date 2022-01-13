Jets secure conference win over Gordon College

By Su Ann Bird

BARNESVILLE – The South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Jets secured a 72 – 63 victory over Gordon College in Barnesville on Tuesday, January 11 to move to 2 – 1 in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) and remain tied for second place. Gordon College dropped to 0 – 2 in the GCAA.

Georgia Highlands and Central Georgia Tech are currently tied for first place in the conference with 1 – 0 records and South Georgia Tech and South Georgia State are tied for second with 2 – 1 records.

“Great team win,” SGTC Head Coach Chris Ballauer said. “We were without two players and everyone stepped up and really picked up the slack.”

SGTC sophomore forward Jalen Reynolds had another double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the game.

“I was also very proud of Malik Battle and Marvin McGhee who played point guard last night. They did a great job of getting everyone involved and ran the team last night. Freshmen Bryce Turner and Nathan Wilson also had a good game last night. I am really proud of how this team plays and are excited about where it can take us,” added Coach Ballauer.

The Jets jumped out to a 34 – 20 lead at the end of the first half. GC came back in the second half and outscore the Jets 43 – 38, but was not able to close the gap. The Jets took the 72 – 63 victory and moved to 10 – 7 overall, while GC drops to 5 – 9 on the season.

Sophomore center Jalen Reynolds led the team in scoring and rebounding with his double-double efforts of 15 points and 13 rebounds. Malik Battle, Marvin McGhee, and Bryce Turner each reached double-figures with 13 points. McGhee had six rebounds and three assists, while Battle had six assists and Turner had three rebounds and one blocked shot.

Rounding out the scoring for the Jets was Justice Hayes with eight points, Nathan Wilson with seven points and Kallin Foneseca with three points.

The Jets and the Lady Jets will be in action on Thursday, January 13 in the Hangar in Americus. They will host Albany Tech in a conference double-header. The Lady Jets open at 5:30 and the Jets follow at 7:30. This is a change from the regular schedule. The Lady Jets were scheduled to play Albany Tech on Saturday at 1 p.m. but the game was moved up to Thursday for the first half of the double-header.