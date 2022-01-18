BOE votes on leadership and extends mask mandate

On Thursday, 1.13.22, with the District Three seat left vacant, Chairman Rick Barnes opened the meeting and Superintendent Walter Knighton pronounced all seats vacant as he opened the floor for nominations for chairman. After calling for nominations twice, Rick Barnes nominated Carolyn Hamilton. With no other name presented, Hamilton was voted in unanimously. Vincent Kearse nominated Sylvia Roland for vice chair, to which Barnes provided the second. The vote was unanimous. In other business, the members unanimously approved Harbin, Hartley and Hawkins as the legal firm to represent the BOE on business matter and approved Gatewood, Skipper and Rambo as the local firm for representation. As legal organ, the Americus Times-Recorder was named by a vote of 4-2 with Hamilton and Bivins voting against.

Committee reports were limited, with only the financial report demanding a vote and it was approved unanimously. Moving into old business, Knighton recommended the mask mandate be held in place until the end of the third nine weeks, which falls on March 15th. This passed unanimously. Also approved was an agreement for School Resource Officers and the meeting calendar for 2022.

After an executive session for personnel reasons, the recommendations were approved. Those included five resignations, one new hire, one third party contract and one salary adjustment.

There will be a called meeting on Tuesday, January 18 at 6pm to discuss redistricting maps. The meeting will be held in the boardroom of the administrative building at 100 Learning Lane.

February meetings will be held on the 8th at 6pm and the 11th at 7pm in the boardroom of the administrative building at 100 Learning Lane. The meetings, as well as past meetings can also be viewed live or in archive at Sumter County Schools Facebook page.