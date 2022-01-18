Emancipation Proclamation Program announces scholarship recipient

The annual Emancipation Proclamation Program sponsored by the local Lincoln Douglas Memorial Society is held on January 1 each year. Although the 158th celebration program which was to be held at Allen Chapel African Methodist Church was cancelled this year, the Association continues to serve the community through annual scholarships to deserving upcoming graduates who are also active in church and community; as well as to honor a local individual or non-profit organization.

This year’s scholarship recipient is Jaliyah Dior Carter, a senior at Sumter County High School. Jaliyah was gifted with a book scholarship and recognized for her dedication and hard work throughout her high school years. She is an honor roll scholar, member of Future Business Leaders of America, Beta Club and also a National Honors Society recipient. Other extracurricular activities include serving as captain of the Varsity Cheer Team, Competition Team, and Yearbook Staff.

As a young community leader, Jaliyah is a member of ACTeens, a junior organization sponsored and led by the local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated (AKA), where she has served in numerous community service events. She is a member of Campbell Chapel AME Church and is active on the Eastern District level of the Southwest Georgia Conference. In 2019 she was a participant in the SWGA Annual Christian Debutante and Masters Commission Dedication Ceremony. Upon graduation, Jaliyah plans to attend Kennesaw State University and major in nursing, aspiring to become a nurse practitioner with possible long-range plans of becoming a medical doctor.

Jaliyah is the daughter of Andre and Jennifer Wilson Carter.

Special honors and recognition were bestowed upon Deacon Frank Wiley Sr. who has dedicated 30+ years of volunteer service to The Lincoln Douglas Memorial Society.

Deacon Frank Wiley, Sr. has been a member of the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church since 1966. He is a member of the Deacons Ministry where he has served faithfully for the past 54 years, and currently serves as Chairman. In addition, he is Sunday School teacher for the Men’s class and is on the Church Finance Committee. He is loyal, dedicated and committed to his responsibilities.

Deacon Wiley also served the Gum Creek Association as president of the Laymen’s Department, and taught the Men’s class of the Gum Creek Congress of Christian Education for numerous years. He is well known, well respected, and an active member of this community. The Friendship Baptist Church family and the entire community loves him and salutes him as the 2022 recipient of the Lincoln Douglas Memorial Association’s Community Service Award.

The Americus and Sumter County Community is asked to continue to be the dedicated patrons that you are as they serve this community in the years to come. If you are interested in becoming a member, please contact one of the following members: Deacon James Lawrence Bryant, President, at 229-924-3513; Elizabeth Robinson, Secretary, 229-815-9532; or Reverend Lodenia Coleman, Chaplain, 229-944-0350.