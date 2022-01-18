Harvest of Hope Food Pantry update

I hope you all had a Happy New Year and that you are all well. The Covid-19 virus seems to be rampart with numbers greater than last year. We have a policy in place for all our volunteers to keep them safe: such as face masks, hand sanitizers, and distancing. As the new year begins, we are also going to re-start the interview process and go by USDA standards. We had our first distribution of 2022 on January 4th, looking for a bigger year, serving more people with more food.

We closed out 2021 with a big distribution of Tyson chicken in December. We received the chicken on December 2nd and because it was not frozen, we had the distribution on December 6th. We gave chicken to hundreds of individuals.

Then we had our Christmas distribution. We packed on December 20th (Ginger’s 79th birthday). Her birthday present is either packing for distribution or serving in the distribution which this year was December 21st and 22nd. For the Christmas distribution several churches and organizations take part each year: First United Methodist, First Baptist, Salem Methodist, Rehoboth Baptist, the churches in Plains, and the Nursing School at GSW. On December 15th, Thirteenth Colony had a food drive at First Methodist parking lot from 7AM until 6PM. Because of these partnerships we could give more food during Christmas. We were also able to give each family a turkey for Christmas.

Thank you to everyone who helped with the Christmas distribution and to Chris Slocumb who prepared lunch for the volunteers who worked all day. It was great.

I also want to thank each of you who helped us and enabled us to minister to others in your name. We tell people that we might be the face of Harvest of Hope Food Pantry but most of the work is done by our great volunteers. If you would like, you can become a volunteer. None of us could be your ministers if it weren’t for the support of so many of you. You are a blessing. Thank you. We, at Harvest of Hope, pray that we will continue to be your hands and feet in this ministry which we can only do if you continue your support.

We have some plans in the works, hopefully in the next month. Some of them will be general distributions and others will be for our clients only. We have a general distribution when we have a donation that is greater than our clients can absorb and we need to move the items rather quickly.

We give a big “thank you” to Tyson Foods and Corinthian Trading who have blessed us to bless the hungry. Also, we must thank Food Lion and Harvey’s, our local grocery stores, for their continuous donations to Harvest of Hope Food Pantry.