Lady Jets’ Dizeko named GCAA Player of the Week

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets freshman shooting forward Alexia Dizeko of Sion, Switzerland, was selected as the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) Division I Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for January 17, 2022. This was her second selection in three weeks.

This is the third week of the 2022 year and fourth time this season that individual SGTC Lady Jets have been recognized for outstanding conference play. SGTC freshman Alexia Dizeko of Sion, Switzerland was selected as the Player of the Week for the first week of January 2022 and again for this week. Sophomore Kamya Hollingshed was nominated for the honor the week of January 10th and Lady Jets freshman center Fanta Gassama of Mantaro, Spain was named Player of the Week December 13, 2021.

Dizeko scored 21 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals in the Lady Jets conference victory over the Albany Tech Lady Titans in the Hangar. The Lady Jets are currently 16 – 4 and 6 – 2 in the conference. They are currently on a five-game winning streak.

The Lady Jets are currently in second place in the GCAA behind Georgia Highlands. Georgia Highlands is currently undefeated in the conference at 8 – 0. They handed South Georgia Tech their two conference losses this season.

The 13th nationally ranked Lady Jets will host the 17th nationally ranked Florida Southwestern Buccaneers in a game Thursday, January 20 at 7 p.m. in the Hangar in Americus. This game was not on the original schedule. Southern Crescent dropped out of the conference play in the women’s league and Coach Frey was able to schedule the game against another nationally ranked team.

Both the Jets and the Lady Jets will be in action at home on Saturday, January 22nd. The Lady Jets will open with East Georgia State College at 1 p.m. followed by the Jets and Georgia Highlands at 3 p.m.