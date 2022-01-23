Lady Raiders end two game losing streak by drubbing Valwood

From Staff Reports

VALDOSTA – The Southland Academy Lady Raiders (SAR) ended their two game losing streak by taking out their frustrations on Valwood with a 53-13 drubbing of the Lady Valiants on Friday, January 21 at the Valwood School.

“We shot the ball really well from outside. That’s something we’ve gotta build on and continue to do well as tournament time gets closer,” SAR Head Coach Eric Israel said.

Morgan Weaver led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 15 points, Julia Caroline Bailey scored eight and Landry Hart chipped in seven in the winning cause.

With the win, the Lady Raiders improve to 8-10 overall and 2-2 in the GISA Region 3-AAA standings. They will try to improve their position in the region when they host Tiftarea Academy (TA) in a rematch on Tuesday, January 25 at 6:30 p.m. In the previous meeting between the two teams in Chula, GA two weeks ago, the Lady Raiders fell to TA 51-44.