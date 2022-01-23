Lady Wildcats clobber Macon County

From Staff Reports

MONTEZUMA, GA – After its dominating 51-27 victory over Central Talbotton on Friday, the Schley County Lady Wildcat Basketball Team (SCHS) sent another strong message to Macon County (MCH) and the rest of the teams in Region 5A-Public by dominating the Lady Bulldogs from start to finish on its way to a lop-sided 43-11 victory over MCH on Saturday, January 22 at Macon County High School.

“I’m really proud of our entire team’s effort tonight,” SCHS Head Coach Brent Moore said. “Our girls came prepared to face a tough, physical team and we were able to come away with a great road win.”

Freshman point guard Jesstynie Scott led the Lady Wildcats in scoring with 20 points and both Daneria Thornton and Lily Walker chipped in six points in the winning cause.

With the win, SCHS is now 12-3 overall and 11-1 in region play.

The Lady Wildcats are currently on a six game winning streak and will try and make it seven when they host Taylor County on Tuesday, January 25 at 6 p.m.