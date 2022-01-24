Mr. William Owen Herrin, III “Bill”: January 22, 2022

Mr. William Owen Herrin, III “Bill”, age 77, passed away early Saturday morning , January 22, 2022 at his home in Americus.

A celebration of life with visitation is planned for Saturday, January 29 , between the hours of 2:00 and 4:00 PM at Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St.

Born March 2, 1944 in Jacksonville, FL, he was a son of the late William Owen Herrin, Jr. and the late Lois Benton Herrin.

The owner of Bill Herrin Plumbing for 45 years, he was a loving husband and father. He loved his grandchildren dearly and found immense joy in them. He loved hanging out with his friends at the breakfast and lunch tables, and enjoyed hosting monthly cookouts at his barn. Bill was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, gardening and golfing. He was a Mason and served in the National Guard. Bill loved God and was a hard worker and provider who firmly believed in the value of hard work. He dearly loved his wife with whom he would have celebrated 55 years of marriage in May.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brothers: Mary Ann Futch, Tennessee Herrin, Ronald Herrin, and Cleveland Herrin.

Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Beth Herrin; their children: Becky Young (Steve), Chris Herrin (Kim), and John Herrin (Tina); grandchildren: Brooke Young, Holt Young, Hollet Herrin, Taylor Beamon, and Hannah Beamon; and his brother, Kerry (KD) Herrin.

