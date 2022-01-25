Melissa Diane Page-Gutierrez: January 24, 2022

Melissa Diane Page-Gutierrez passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at age 44 in Americus, Ga. Melissa was born 03/17/1977 in Americus, Ga., at Sumter Regional Hospital to Barney E. Page and Wife Patricia D. Page. She is survived by her husband of 23 years William Gutierrez, her two daughters Marilyn Gutierrez, Natalia Gutierrez, her grandson Kolton Smith as well as her Father Barney E. Page & Mother Patricia D. Page, Sister Melinda Davis (Todd Davis), her two nieces Misty Meadows (Wesley Meadows), Olivia Davis and nephew Lane Davis.

Melissa was one of a kind and anyone that met her, would never forget her. She lived her life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with her family and also when all the kids would come to visit her, to them she was their “Shosha”. Melissa loved her family and was especially excited to have become a grandmother this past year for the first time. Melissa will be missed but always remembered for her outgoing personality and even bigger heart.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the healthcare workers who were involved in her medical care past and also present. Just to name a few that have went above their duty to make sure Melissa had the upmost care, Yakeisha Peterson, Rashida Dowdell, Lonyea Solomon ”Peaches”, Maquita Nimmons, The family thanks you all for your Love, Support and Care for Melissa. Each of you will forever hold a special place in their hearts!

A celebration of life will serve as a memorial service and will be held at a later date to celebrate her life as we celebrate God receiving an amazing woman.