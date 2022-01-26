Jim Reid elected to IA Board of Directors

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA (January 26, 2022) — The Irrigation Association is pleased to announce that James C. Reid Jr., CID, CAIS, CTA, president of Reid Brothers Irrigation and Equipment Co. LLC, has been elected to the IA Board of Directors.

Reid started his career in 1977 when he became the president of Reid Bros. Farming Company. He and his brother William were the third generation to farm the same land in Sumter County, Georgia. The farm started with 70 acres and grew to 3,300 acres producing corn, cotton, peanuts, green beans, wheat and timber. In 2003, the two brothers purchased Garland Mears Irrigation and established Reid Bros. Irrigation and Equipment Co. LLC, a full-service agricultural irrigation dealership. Reid currently serves as president, and the company operates three locations in Georgia.

Reid graduated from Southland Academy in 1976 and earned his bachelor’s in business administration from Georgia Southwestern State University in 1981. He is also a graduate of Texas A&M University’s Executive Program for Agricultural Producers. Reid’s involvement with the IA includes serving as a member and former chair of the Certification Board. He has also held leadership positions on the Georgia Farm Bureau, serving on its board of directors, as well as on the Southland Academy Board of Directors and the Sumter County School Board.

“I am extremely honored to be selected to serve as a member of the Irrigation Association Board of Directors,” Reid said. “I welcome the opportunity to serve an association dedicated to the efficient and wise use of our nation’s scarce resources in the production of food, fiber and landscape beautification.”

Reid joins additional newly elected board members Aaron Budimlija, CID, CLIA, of Olathe, Kansas; Mike Hemman of Fresno, California; and Stuart Eyring, CAIS, CAWM, CIC, CID, CIT, CGIA, CLIA, CLWM, of Bountiful, Utah, as well as the 11 other members who are continuing their terms from previous years.

The IA Board of Directors establishes the association’s strategic direction, policies and programs. The board monitors current and evolving industry trends, determines strategic priorities, defines public policy positions and acts as a steward of the IA’s financial resources. Directors are elected each fall by members of the association and represent the diversity of member types and market segments.

For more information about the IA Board of Directors and to learn how to nominate someone, visit the IA website at www.irrigation.org.