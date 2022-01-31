Area Beat Report 1/27 to 1/30
Published 3:42 pm Monday, January 31, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bateman, Leonardo Davinci (Bonded Out), 38, Failure to appear
- Bradley Deandrian Shavon (In Jail), 28, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Colwell, Cornelius Rashod (Bonded Out), 27, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Cooper, Martin (Bonded Out), 33, DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container
- Harris, Antonio Tenyattam (In Jail), 38, Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/
- Welborn, Antonio Bernard (In Jail), 35, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary
1/27
- Lec Lobby at 11:53 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Lec Lobby at 2:13 p.m., Harassing Communications
1/28
- 300 McMath Mill Rd. at 4:38 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- Hwy 30 West at 7:44 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 319 Ed Carson Road at 3:33 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Lexington Circle at Arlington Dr. at 9:06 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 738 GA Hwy 118 at 11:06 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Mayo and Railroad St. at 8:49 p.m., Traffic Stop – expired registration
- Thomas Dr. and Murphy Express at 9:32 p.m., Failure to maintain insurance/Expired or no registration or title
- 1819 Hwy 280 East at Lot E2 at KOA Camper Park at 10:09 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
1/29
- US Hwy 19 South at Hillcrest Grange at 2:10 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 220 Pryor Cobb Road at 2:37 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 875 Hwy 308 at 2:45 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 864 US Hwy 280 East at Flint Agg and Terf at 2:47 a.m., Alarm activation
- 107 Dogwood Dr. at 2:57 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 153 Sunset Park Dr. at Astro at 4:14 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 414 Dupree Rd. at 5:06 p.m., Trouble Unknown
- 0 District Line Rd. at 5:37 p.m., Warning for expired registration
- Highway 280 East at District Line Rd. at 6:03 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- 900 South GA Tech Parkway at Hicks Hall on SGTC campus at 6:24 p.m., Suspicious Person
- Hwy 280 East at Huntington Dr. at 6:26 p.m., Warning for expired registration
- GA Hwy 27 at Plum Hill Subdivision at 8:02 p.m., Livestock in Road
- E. Forsyth St. at 8:06 p.m., Warning for lights on after dark
- Southerfield Rd. at SG Tech Parkway at 8:16 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- 107 Havencrest Dr. at 8:22 p.m., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 49 North at MM 23 at 8:53 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 North at MM 24 at 9:48 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- 113 Shady Bottom Rd. at 10:23 p.m., Theft
- 174 N. Spring Creek Circle at 5:03 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 27 East and Brickyard Rd. at 5:08 p.m., Citation for litering
1/30
- Hwy 280 East at Mask Rd. at 5:33 p.m., Seat Belt Violation/Failure to have license on person
- Neon Bass Road at Holman Rd. at 7:23 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- GA Hwy 30 at MP 11 at 9:49 p.m., Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license/Affixing license plate with intent to deceive officers
- Brady Rd. at Mathews Dr. at 10:52 p.m., verbal warning in reference to tail light requirements
- Hwy 19 South at MP 3 at 10:57 p.m., Warnings for expired tag and for speeding
- 1134 Hwy 49 South at 10:13 a.m., Theft
- 118 Graystone Dr. at 1:49 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1467 Hwy 195 North at 4:13 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- Hwy 280 at District Line Rd. at 4:25 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- Hwy 280 East at Williams Rd. at 4:40 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- Hwy 280 East at Briar Patch Rd. at 4:54 p.m., Warning for expired registration
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Anders, Kaeleigh Alexis, 18, Theft By Shoplifting
- Davis, Destiny, 20, Theft By Shoplifting
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
1/28
- 1805B Maxwell St. at 12:35 p.m., Affray
- 1101 Crawford St. at 9:34 p.m., Driving without license on person/Suspended Registration/No Insurance/Acquiring license plate for purpose of deceiving law enforcement
- 106B Patterson St. at 1:09 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Barlow St. at East Hill St. at 3:29 a.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/ Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 209 Tripp St. at Wells Fargo at 7:49 a.m., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 413 Crawley St. at 11:13 a.m., Illegal Burning in City
- Bell St. at Bell St. Park at 11:25 a.m., Damage to Property
1/29
- E. Lamar St. at Mayo St. at 3:06 a.m., Driver attempting to flee or elude police officer
- 203 Sharon Dr. at 3:54 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 602 Rees St. at 12:27 p.m., Fraudulent Telephone Solicitation
- 512 Sharon Dr. at 5:22 p.m., Cruelty to Animals
- 429 Forrest St. Apt. B at 6:54 p.m., Disorderly Conduct/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- 141A Cherokee St. at Cherokee Court at 4:14 a.m., Battery
1/30
- 1205 South MLK Blvd. at Quality Inn at 4:27 a.m., Deceased Person
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 2:13 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 1:02 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 88-B Barbara Battle Way at 2:14 p.m., Aggravated Stalking
- 310B East Forsyth St. at 6:17 p.m., Affray
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 6:24 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 911 Parker St. at 6:17 p.m., Welfare Check
- 1703 Armory Dr. at 6:49 p.m., Missing Person
- 201C Lakeview Circle at 7:17 p.m., Harassing Communications
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 9:24 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 307A Bessie Mays Circle at 9:40 p.m., Ungovernable Child
- South Lee St. at Columbia Avenue at 11 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance/Tag Registration Requirements
- Felder St. at 12:49 a.m., Battery
- Highway 30 at Magnolia St. at 2:45 a.m., Warrant Executed