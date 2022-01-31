Lady Wildcats earn split in region road contests over the weekend

From Staff Reports

MANCHESTER, GA – The Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS) had mixed results this past weekend. On Friday, January 28, they took care of the Marion County Lady Eagles in Buena Vista by the score of 57-35 to earn their eight straight victory, but were beaten 45-40 by Manchester the following day, thus ending that eight game winning streak.

The Lady Wildcats are currently 14-4 overall and 13-2 in the Region 5A-Public standings.

In the game at Marion County on Friday, SCHS exploded in the first quarter and took a 27-2 lead. After leading at halftime by the score of 34-9, the Lady Wildcats turned up the heat again in the third quarter and outscored MC 17-7 to take a 51-16 lead.

The Lady Eagles fought back in the fourth quarter and outscored SCHS 19-6, but it was too little, too late as SCHS would go on to win 57-35.

“It’s an accomplishment anytime you get a region road win,” SCHS Head Coach Brent Moore said. “I am proud of us for taking control of the game early because it allowed us to rotate younger players and stay fresh.”

Jesstynie Scott led the Lady Wildcats in scoring with 20 points and Patience Solomon chipped in nine in the winning cause.

Unfortunately for SCHS, they were not able to duplicate Friday’s success at Manchester on Saturday, January 29, and fell to the Blue Devils 45-40.

In this contest, Manchester jumped out to a 16-7 lead in the first quarter, but the Lady Wildcats responded in quarter #2 by outscoring the Blue Devils 10-8 and trailed 24-17 at the half.

SCHS played strong in the third quarter and outscored Manchester 12-8, cutting its deficit to 32-29 with one more quarter to play. However, though it was a back-and forth affair in the fourth quarter, the Lady Wildcats could not pull off the comeback and fell to Manchester 45-40.

The Lady Wildcats will finish the regular season at home on Friday, February 4 against Greenville. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 6 p.m. They will then prepare for the upcoming Region 5A-Public Tournament the following week.