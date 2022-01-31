Sumter Cycling to host Saturday group rides, ribbon cutting and annual meeting on February 5

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling will be hosting a ribbon cutting on Saturday, February 5 to commemorate the opening of the new Americus Bike Lanes. The ribbon cutting will take place at 1 p.m. in front of Canterbury Kitchen (the old Carnegie Library) at 611 South Jackson Street.

After the ribbon cutting, those who attend can join Sumter Cycling for a complimentary lunch prepared by Canterbury Kitchen and are welcomed to stay for the organization’s annual meeting. Those who want to attend should send their RSVP to this email: sumtercycling2020@gmail.com.

Before the ribbon cutting, there will be two group rides that will begin at 11:15 a.m. at Canterbury Kitchen. The 21-mile ride will make a loop through LaCross. The map of this route can be viewed at this link: https://sumtercycling.us15.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a20e68564f91a728ad7f476fa&id=1fb44f0e03&e=8ddbfdac80. There will also be a four or seven-mile route that will travel south to GSW and then north to Boone Park (with the option to stop at the ribbon cutting site after four miles). The map featuring this route can be viewed at this line: https://sumtercycling.us15.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a20e68564f91a728ad7f476fa&id=cd043a4320&e=8ddbfdac80.

As part of its annual meeting, Sumter Cycling will be electing a board of directors for the new year. If anyone is interested in serving or would like to make a nomination, please send name and contact information in a reply to sumtercycling2020@gmail.com and should include his or her lunch RSVP by Sunday, January 30.