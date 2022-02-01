Debra Sue Nash: January 14, 2022

Ms. Debra Sue Nash, 61, of Americus, GA succumbed to injuries sustained from being struck by an APD vehicle which occurred Friday, January 14, 2022.

She is survived by her children: Stephanie Jenkins (Beau) of North Augusta, SC, Jennifer Nash, (Charlie) of Derby, KS, David Nash (Marissa) of Marietta, GA, Ashley Carlisle (Daniel) of Oakwood, GA and Karissa Campbell (Chris) of Americus, GA.

Ms. Nash also leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Alex Holton (Cynthia), Kyle Buchanan, Kaylee Nash, Beau Jenkins, Karlee Jenkins, Maggie Nash, Meredith Nash, Vivian Nash, Nora Donahue and Caroline Carlisle. She also had one great grandchild, Kennidi Holton.

Ms. Nash is also survived by her mother, Doris Teele Bailey, of Americus, a brother, Steve Bailey of Macon, GA, a sister, Kathy Gerbig of Americus, GA, along with several nieces, nephews, and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her father, Otha Crawford (O.C.) Bailey.

She will be fondly remembered and missed by her friends along with her coworkers at Ruby Tuesday’s.

Debra was an avid reader and always enjoyed a good puzzle (Sudoku was her favorite).

The family would like to request donations be made to New Life Recovery Support Center located at 512 Millard Fuller Blvd., Americus, GA 31709.

All family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service to honor and remember Debra. The service will be held in the Family Life Center of Life Point Church on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00pm. Life Point Church is located at 384 Hwy 30 West, Americus, GA 31719.

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.