Margie Ward Berry: February 1, 2022

Margie Ward Berry age 77, passed away at her home on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Dr. Bryan Myers will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 3rd at Aldridge Funeral Services and other times, the family residence 140 Williams Road Americus.

Margie Ward Berry was born November 16, 1944 in Americus. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Edgar Ward Jr. and the late Annie Virginia Deese Ward. She was a Homemaker and member of Concord United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Janice Berry of Americus. Two sons and daughters-in-law, Don Berry (Sandra) of Americus and Mike Berry (Iris) of Ellaville. Two brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas Ward III (Cynthia) of Cumming, GA and Jimmy Ward (Debbie) of Americus. Three grandchildren, Chezleigh Lackey (Ryan), Kendal Cullens (Tyler) and Katie Everett (Dillon) and six great grandchildren, Logan Kate Lackey, Leighton Lackey, Landrey Lackey, Cason Cullens, Beverly Everett and Landon Lackey. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Maxine McGrother (David) of Americus, Susie Varnum (Gerald) of Americus and a brother-in-law, Bobby Berry (Saralyn) of Smithville.

Mrs. Berry was preceded in death by her husband Donnie Claude Berry Sr. Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice Care 700 Brookstone Parkway 100 Columbus, GA 31904 or to a charity of choice.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.