David S. Murphy: February 3, 2022

Mr. David S. Murphy, Sr, age 49, passed away Thursday, February 03, 2022 at his home with his family, in Chuluota, FL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services officiated by Rev. Chet Ragsdale. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 7th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Aldridge Funeral Services. The following gentlemen will serve as active pallbearers: Jim Harrod, Bill Bodrey, Jerry Green, Bret Jerkins, Joel Collins and Dan Hammer.

David Samuel Murphy was born January 7, 1973 in Americus, GA. He was the son of the late Drew Sanford Murphy and the late Althea Brenton Murphy. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a brother, Drew Sanford Murphy Jr.

David was a 1991 graduate of Southland Academy. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree and worked in Industrial Management of various businesses, throughout his career. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Americus and River Run Church in Chuluota, FL.

Survivors include his wife Laura H. Murphy of Chuluota, Fl. His son, David Samuel Murphy Jr & (Danielle) of Cheyenne, WY. His daughter, Allie Murphy & (Brandon), and granddaughter, Maddie Kate (Due in March) of Chuluota, Fl. His niece, Lori Worman of Nampa, ID. Many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to ALS Charity Donations at MayoClinic.org

