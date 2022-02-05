Lady Raiders finish regular season with win at Crisp Academy

From Staff Reports

CORDELE – The Southland Academy Lady Raider Basketball Team (SAR) finished the regular season on a positive note with a 42-25 victory over Crisp Academy on Friday, February 4 in Cordele.

The Lady Raiders got the win by doing what they normally do: play solid defense.

“Our shots weren’t falling early but our defense was consistent the entire night,” SAR Head Coach Eric Israel said.

Morgan Weaver led the Lady Raiders with 12 points, Riley Mitchell chipped in 10 and J.C. Bailey chipped in seven points in the winning cause.

The Lady Raiders finish the regular season with an overall record of 12-11. They will now focus on the upcoming GISA Region 3-AAA Tournament to be played at the GSW Storm Dome Tuesday through Friday, February 8-11. Their first game will be on Tuesday, February 8 against Tiftarea Academy at 4 p.m.