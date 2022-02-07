Defense leads Hurricanes to win against North Georgia

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State men’s basketball team (GSW) defeated North Georgia 69-54 Saturday afternoon at the Storm Dome. This was the second matchup between the two schools this season. The Hurricanes started the game with an 11-0 run and held the Nighthawks under double digits until the six-minute mark of the first half. North Georgia ended the first half with a full-court buzzer-beater to get to 18 points in the first half, a season-low for the Nighthawks.

The second half began better for North Georgia offensively scoring cutting the 13- point halftime lead to seven early on in the second quarter. The Hurricanes came alive and matched the North Georgia run never looking back from there. Jarrett Adderton was on fire in the second scoring 19 of the team’s 28 second-half points. Adderton also scored ten straight points for the Hurricanes in the second half. He finished with 27 points overall and 10 rebounds, earning him Gyro City Player of the Game honors.

GSW will host Augusta University on Monday night. The Hurricanes move into sixth place in the conference standings and have a 5-7 record in Peach Belt play after starting 0-6 to begin the conference slate.