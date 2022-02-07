SGTC honors Jets, Lady Jets sophomores during special SGTC Alumni Sophomore celebration

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College gave away over 400 t-shirts to SGTC alumni, retirees, current faculty, friends and supporters at its annual Alumni and Sophomore Day Celebration recently in the James S. Peters gymnasium in conjunction with the Jets and Lady Jets basketball games.

All South Georgia Technical College alumni and former faculty and staff members were encouraged to come out and join in the celebration. Alumni from at least five of the last seven decades were present at the celebration which also recognized the 2021 – 2022 Jets and Lady Jets sophomores between the two basketball games as well as the initial Jets team from 2001 – 2002.

The Alumni Day Celebration kicked-off around 12 noon with a free Hot Dog and Hamburger cookout and Tailgate event sponsored by the Americus-Sumter County Chamber of Commerce.

The tailgating event led into the nationally ranked Division I Lady Jets basketball team facing off against Central Georgia Technical College at 1 p.m. The Jets took to the court at 3 p.m. against the Southern Crescent Tigers following the Sophomore Day recognition of the 2021 – 2022 Jets and Lady Jets sophomores. Both SGTC teams walked away with conference victories.

Special alumni/sophomore t-shirts were available at no cost while supplies lasted during the SGTC Alumni Day Celebration. Admission to the games and the tailgating events were free. A large crowd was in attendance.

Three sophomore members of the SGTC nationally ranked Lady Jets were spotlighted between the two games and seven sophomores from the Jets were highlighted. The three Lady Jets included: Maikya Simmons, Tena Ikidi and Kamya Hollingshed. The Jets spotlighted were: Malik Battle, Justice Hayes, Jalen Reynolds, Will Johnston, Kallin Fonseca, Marvin McGhee, III; and Matija Milivojevic.

Maikya Simmons is from Stafford VA and she was escorted by her parents Iva and Kavoris Simmons. She is a two-year member of the Lady Jets and is averaging eight points, five assists and two steals per game this season. She is second in the GCAA in total assists per game and was a participant in the NJCAA Top 40 All-Star weekend this past summer in Atlanta. She has a 3.56 GPA and is majoring in Sports and Fitness Management.

Tena Ikidi is from Lagos, Nigeria and was escorted by fellow Nigerian, Lady Jets Assistant Coach Aderinto Adenike. She suffered an unfortunate injury early this season and was only able to play sparingly in six games prior to the season ending shin surgery. She has a 2.97 GPA and is majoring in Sports and Fitness Management.

The other member of the Lady Jets to be recognized Kamya Hollingshed from Locus Grove, GA. She is a walking testament to a never quit attitude, work ethic and determination. She had a stellar freshman season before two major injuries. She has helped lead the Lady Jets to qualify for three national tournaments and is currently the second leading scorer for the Lady Jets. She has a 3.65 GPA. All three of the Lady Jets intend to continue their academic and athletic careers at a four-year institution.

For the Jets, Malik Battle of Douglasville, GA was recognized. He was a D-1 transfer from Charleston Southern University and Alexander High School where he earned Player of the Year and All-State Honors with over 1,300 career points and 500 points in a single season. He is currently 2nd in the GCAA in three point percentage shooting at 45.6%. He is majoring in Sports and Fitness Management.

Justice Hays is another Georgia player. He is from Cartersville, GA, and was escorted by his dad, mom, brother and sister. He has already been offered a scholarship from a four-year institution and is currently undecided. He is majoring in Sports and Fitness Management.

Jalen Reynolds from Darien, GA returned to SGTC for his third season this year after the shortened COVID season last year did not count against his eligibility. He has earned Conference Player of the Week, Conference Player of the Year, first team All-Defensive team and was named a second-team NJCAA All-American. He currently leads the GCAA in rebounds at 11.2 per game. He has signed to play at Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA.

Will Johnson from Sydney, Australia earned Conference Player of the Week, Conference Freshman of the Year and GCAA All-Tournament team as a freshman. He is majoring in Sports and Fitness Management and is planning to continue his academic and athletic career after graduation.

Kallin Fonseca of Breau Bridge, Louisiana, is shooting 40% from behind the three-point line in conference play. He is currently majoring in Sports and Fitness Management and holds interests from several four-year institutions but is currently undecided.

Joining those five individuals is Marvin McGhee, III from Atlanta, GA. While at SGTC, he earned GCAA Player of the Week, was named second-team All-Freshman, and participated in the JUCO All-American event and has been listed as a Top 40 player in the nation. He currently leads the league in scoring at 20.1 points per game and is 3rd in the GCAAA in three-point percentage shooting at 45.2%. He is also majoring in Sports and Fitness Management and plans to continue his academic and athletic career at a four-year university.

The final Jet honored was Matija Milivojevic from Belgrade, Serbia. He participated in the JUCO All-American event this past summer and is currently shooting 42% from the three point range this season. He has a 3.8 GPA and is majoring in Sports and Fitness Management.