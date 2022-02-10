Sumter County High School names new head football coach

Clifford Fedd, the Dutchtown High School Head Football Coach is now the Sumter County Head Football Coach. He has been coaching since 2001 and has been Dutchtown’s Head Coach since 2017. Under his leadership, over 30 students have gone on to play sports at the next level of education. In 2019, his team went 11-2 and went to the third round of GHSA State playoffs. His team also made appearances in the playoffs in 2017 and 2018, with the team winning a regional championship in 2018. Dutcher High School is one of 10 high schools in the Henry County GA System. The Americus Times Recorder will bring more information as it becomes available. Welcome to Panther Nation Coach Fedd! We look forward to welcoming you to Sumter County and you can rest assured you will be enthusiastically cheered on! In fact, that roar you hear right now? That’s a whole bunch of Panther Pride coming your way!