GSW Hurricanes get edged out by Georgia College

From Staff Reports

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA –The Georgia Southwestern men’s basketball team lost to Georgia College 52-50 on the road Saturday afternoon, February 12. The loss was the third loss in a row for GSW and these three losses have come to the top three teams in the Peach Belt Conference standings.

The Hurricanes have played well in the last two games losing both by a combined five points. The game was a defensive battle with both teams scoring below their season averages.

In the first half, the Hurricanes played well taking a six-point lead into the break. Kevin Kone and Jarrett Adderton led the team with eight points apiece and held Georgia Colleges’ starters to just 12 points with Chris Parks leading the Bobcats with seven points off the bench.

In the second half, the Hurricanes struggled shooting and the Bobcats were able to get to the line eight times compared to GSW, which had just two free-throw attempts in the second half.

Kone scored a total of 14 points to lead the Hurricanes in scoring and Adderton had 12 in the losing cause.

GSW (9-14, 5-10 PBC) will come home for their final game in the Storm Dome this season when they play Columbus State on Wednesday night, February 16 at 7:30 p.m..