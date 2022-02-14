Area Beat Report 2/8 to 2/13

Published 7:05 pm Monday, February 14, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sherriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Adams, Grant Lewis (Bonded Out), 20, DUI-Alcohol/tail light lenses required
  • Driver, Artamus Aston (In Jail), 31, Possession of Methamphetamine and Schedule 1 Controlled Substance/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Possession of Marijuana/Missing/Defaced/Obscured license plate/Possession and use of drug-related objects
  • Dugger, Sherdica Kanota (Bonded Out), 23, DUI-Alcohol/Tail light lenses required
  • Kurns, Michelle (In Jail), 35, Public Drunkenness
  • Lockett, Tiara (Bonded Out), 28, Disorderly Conduct
  • Nash, Devin Eugene (In Jail), 17, Disorderly Conduct
  • Reddick, Lionel Jermaine (Bonded Out), 46, Driving while license suspended or revoked/tail light lenses required
  • Robinson, QuantaviusTrayveion (In Jail), 27, Aggravated Assault/Probation Violation
  • Rouland, Montrevius Dejuan (In Jail), 25, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Headlight requirements/DUI-Alcohol
  • Sims, Charcia (In Jail), 34, Disorderly Conduct
  • Smith, Jockeen Markeith (In Jail), 30, Failure to Appear
  • Walker, Veronica Denise (Bonded Out), 34, DUI-Alcohol

Sumter County Sherriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/11

  • 116 GA Hwy 30 West at 12:28 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • US Hwy 280 East at MP 20 at 3:57 p.m., Warning for Speeding
  • Hwy 280 East at Mile Post 22 at 4:32 p.m., Speeding
  • 153 Sunset Park Dr. at 8:04 p.m., Shots Fired
  • Horton and Southerfield Rd. at 10:08 p.m., Warning for expired registration
  • 850 Flintside Dr. at 11:24 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 359 Upper River Rd. at 8:58 a.m., Accident with injuries
  • 925 GA Hwy 27 East at 8:30 a.m., Alarm Activation

2/12

  • 515 Huntington Rd. at 5 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 229 Browns Mill Pond Rd. at 10:19 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 741 Wise Rd. at 4:19 p.m., Theft
  • Highway 19 at Magnolia at 5:21 p.m., Warning for expired registration
  • 502 Confederate St. at 7:46 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 421 Middle River Rd. at 8:47 p.m., Illegal Dumping
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 2:35 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • East Lamar St. at Urgent Care at 1:39 a.m., Driving without headlights
  • 104 Deer Run at 1:40 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 132 Stonewall Dr. at 3:18 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 137 Aster Dr. at 5:03 p.m., Suicide Threat
  • 125 Lawhorn Circle at 5:12 p.m., Welfare Check

2/13

  • Middle River Rd. at GA Hwy 195 at 7:36 pm., Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 30 at US Hwy 19 at 9:17 p.m., Warning in reference to tail light requirements
  • Rucker St. at Roney St. at 11:41 p.m., Warning in reference to head light requirements
  • 563 Henry Hart Rd. at 2:46 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 158 North Spring Creek Rd. at 5:40 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 563 Henry Hart Rd. at 8:26 a.m., Suicide Threat
  • SGT Parkway near Lacross Rd. at 12:22 p.m., Information for officer
  • 410 District Line Rd. at 2:36 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 222 Ed Carson Rd. at 2:39 p.m., VIN Inspection

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Brown, Sekeithia Yolunda, 39, DUI-Refusal/Open Container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to stop at stop sign/Failure to signal when turning or changing lanes/Fleeing/Attempting to elude police/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Cook, Antonio Miguel, 44, DUI/Failure to stop at stop sign
  • McClellan, Kiri Cheyenne, 29, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
  • Reed, Belinda Andrea, 28, DUI/Failure to Stop at Stop sign
  • Story, Isaac Henry Horace, 47, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to maintain lane
  • Wilborn, Shatina Renae, 26, Engaging in, Promoting, encouraging or abetting any fight
  • Jackson, Preston Oleta, 19, Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug related object, Speeding
  • Sapp, Marquevious Kensean, 27, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
  • Thomas, Tracie Renee, 52, Probation Violation

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

12/6

  • City of Americus at 12:38 and 12:45 p.m., Contempt of Court

2/8

  • 315 Hosanna Circle at 1:30 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 119 South Lee St. Municipal Court at 9:49, 9:51, 9:53, 9:55, 9:57, 10:01, 10:06, 10:09 and 10:11 a.m., Contempt of Court
  • 206 Tripp St. at 10:19 a.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug related object, Speeding
  • 119 South Lee St. at APD at Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle/Warrant Served
  • 1202A East Jefferson St. at 5:41 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 119 South Lee St. at APD at 6:03 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • Crawley St. & Quincy at 8:40 p.m., Driving without a valid license

2/10

  • 313 Ridgeway Dr. at 10:43 a.m., Criminal Trespass

2/11

  • 214 East Lester St. at 11:07 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 63 Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School at 12:37 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 306 Ashby St. at 1:02 p.m., Damage to Property
  • Rucker St, at Roney St. at 12:51 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 102C Eastview Circle at 3:45 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 406A Academy St. at 6:49 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 1412 East Forsyth St. at Dollar General at 6:47 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Parker St. at 8:04 p.m., Failure to obey traffic control device/Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug related object
  • 210 Brookdale Dr. at 9:18 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd degree

2/12

  • Highway 30 at Magnolia St. at 2:26 a.m., DUI/Failure to stop at stop sign
  • Forsyth St. at Jackson St. at 10:56 a.m., hands free violation
  • 39D Reddick Dr. Apartments at 6:31 a.m., Engaging in, promoting, encouraging and abetting in fighting
  • 201 Highway 19 South at Tractor Supply Store at 4:56 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • Davis Dr. at Patterson St. at 7:39 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/tail light lenses required
  • East Lamar at Rees St. at 10:19 p.m., Driving without a valid license/Failure to Maintain Lane/Tag Lights required
  • East Lamar and Crawford St. at 11:44 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/tail lights required
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 11:34 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree

2/13

  • Rucker St. at Highway 19 North at 12:48 a.m., Dui/Failure to stop at stop sign
  • South MLK Blvd. at 1:17 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to maintain lane
  • Forsyth St. at 12:05 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • GA Hwy 30 at Armory Dr. at 1:58 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Open Container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to stop at stop sign/Failure to signal when turning or changing lanes/Fleeing/Attempting to elude police/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • 1426 South Lee St. at 3:38 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree
  • 117 Town Creek Circle at 5:10 a.m., Ungovernable Child
  • 1218 Ridge St. at 9:21 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1611 East Lamar St. at Econo Lodge at 12:09 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City Limits
  • 500 Tripp St. at 4:28 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:35 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property – Felony
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 6:13 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 804 Adderton St. at Rubos at 6:54 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 303 E. Hill St. Apt. A at 9:15 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Obstructing or hindering a person from making a 911 call/False Imprisonment
  • 126 US Highway 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 11:44 p.m., Public Drunkenness
  • 119 South Lee St. at 11:22 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:06 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 271 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at 12:33 a.m., Simple Battery

 

 

 

 

