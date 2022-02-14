Area Beat Report 2/8 to 2/13
Published 7:05 pm Monday, February 14, 2022
Sumter County Sherriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Adams, Grant Lewis (Bonded Out), 20, DUI-Alcohol/tail light lenses required
- Driver, Artamus Aston (In Jail), 31, Possession of Methamphetamine and Schedule 1 Controlled Substance/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Possession of Marijuana/Missing/Defaced/Obscured license plate/Possession and use of drug-related objects
- Dugger, Sherdica Kanota (Bonded Out), 23, DUI-Alcohol/Tail light lenses required
- Kurns, Michelle (In Jail), 35, Public Drunkenness
- Lockett, Tiara (Bonded Out), 28, Disorderly Conduct
- Nash, Devin Eugene (In Jail), 17, Disorderly Conduct
- Reddick, Lionel Jermaine (Bonded Out), 46, Driving while license suspended or revoked/tail light lenses required
- Robinson, QuantaviusTrayveion (In Jail), 27, Aggravated Assault/Probation Violation
- Rouland, Montrevius Dejuan (In Jail), 25, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Headlight requirements/DUI-Alcohol
- Sims, Charcia (In Jail), 34, Disorderly Conduct
- Smith, Jockeen Markeith (In Jail), 30, Failure to Appear
- Walker, Veronica Denise (Bonded Out), 34, DUI-Alcohol
Sumter County Sherriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/11
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West at 12:28 p.m., Traffic Accident
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 20 at 3:57 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- Hwy 280 East at Mile Post 22 at 4:32 p.m., Speeding
- 153 Sunset Park Dr. at 8:04 p.m., Shots Fired
- Horton and Southerfield Rd. at 10:08 p.m., Warning for expired registration
- 850 Flintside Dr. at 11:24 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 359 Upper River Rd. at 8:58 a.m., Accident with injuries
- 925 GA Hwy 27 East at 8:30 a.m., Alarm Activation
2/12
- 515 Huntington Rd. at 5 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 229 Browns Mill Pond Rd. at 10:19 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 741 Wise Rd. at 4:19 p.m., Theft
- Highway 19 at Magnolia at 5:21 p.m., Warning for expired registration
- 502 Confederate St. at 7:46 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 421 Middle River Rd. at 8:47 p.m., Illegal Dumping
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 2:35 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- East Lamar St. at Urgent Care at 1:39 a.m., Driving without headlights
- 104 Deer Run at 1:40 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 132 Stonewall Dr. at 3:18 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 137 Aster Dr. at 5:03 p.m., Suicide Threat
- 125 Lawhorn Circle at 5:12 p.m., Welfare Check
2/13
- Middle River Rd. at GA Hwy 195 at 7:36 pm., Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 30 at US Hwy 19 at 9:17 p.m., Warning in reference to tail light requirements
- Rucker St. at Roney St. at 11:41 p.m., Warning in reference to head light requirements
- 563 Henry Hart Rd. at 2:46 a.m., Welfare Check
- 158 North Spring Creek Rd. at 5:40 a.m., Welfare Check
- 563 Henry Hart Rd. at 8:26 a.m., Suicide Threat
- SGT Parkway near Lacross Rd. at 12:22 p.m., Information for officer
- 410 District Line Rd. at 2:36 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 222 Ed Carson Rd. at 2:39 p.m., VIN Inspection
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Sekeithia Yolunda, 39, DUI-Refusal/Open Container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to stop at stop sign/Failure to signal when turning or changing lanes/Fleeing/Attempting to elude police/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Cook, Antonio Miguel, 44, DUI/Failure to stop at stop sign
- McClellan, Kiri Cheyenne, 29, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
- Reed, Belinda Andrea, 28, DUI/Failure to Stop at Stop sign
- Story, Isaac Henry Horace, 47, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to maintain lane
- Wilborn, Shatina Renae, 26, Engaging in, Promoting, encouraging or abetting any fight
- Jackson, Preston Oleta, 19, Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug related object, Speeding
- Sapp, Marquevious Kensean, 27, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
- Thomas, Tracie Renee, 52, Probation Violation
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
12/6
- City of Americus at 12:38 and 12:45 p.m., Contempt of Court
2/8
- 315 Hosanna Circle at 1:30 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 119 South Lee St. Municipal Court at 9:49, 9:51, 9:53, 9:55, 9:57, 10:01, 10:06, 10:09 and 10:11 a.m., Contempt of Court
- 206 Tripp St. at 10:19 a.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug related object, Speeding
- 119 South Lee St. at APD at Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle/Warrant Served
- 1202A East Jefferson St. at 5:41 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 119 South Lee St. at APD at 6:03 p.m., Warrant Executed
- Crawley St. & Quincy at 8:40 p.m., Driving without a valid license
2/10
- 313 Ridgeway Dr. at 10:43 a.m., Criminal Trespass
2/11
- 214 East Lester St. at 11:07 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 63 Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School at 12:37 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 306 Ashby St. at 1:02 p.m., Damage to Property
- Rucker St, at Roney St. at 12:51 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 102C Eastview Circle at 3:45 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 406A Academy St. at 6:49 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 1412 East Forsyth St. at Dollar General at 6:47 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Parker St. at 8:04 p.m., Failure to obey traffic control device/Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug related object
- 210 Brookdale Dr. at 9:18 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd degree
2/12
- Highway 30 at Magnolia St. at 2:26 a.m., DUI/Failure to stop at stop sign
- Forsyth St. at Jackson St. at 10:56 a.m., hands free violation
- 39D Reddick Dr. Apartments at 6:31 a.m., Engaging in, promoting, encouraging and abetting in fighting
- 201 Highway 19 South at Tractor Supply Store at 4:56 p.m., Animal Complaint
- Davis Dr. at Patterson St. at 7:39 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/tail light lenses required
- East Lamar at Rees St. at 10:19 p.m., Driving without a valid license/Failure to Maintain Lane/Tag Lights required
- East Lamar and Crawford St. at 11:44 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/tail lights required
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 11:34 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
2/13
- Rucker St. at Highway 19 North at 12:48 a.m., Dui/Failure to stop at stop sign
- South MLK Blvd. at 1:17 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to maintain lane
- Forsyth St. at 12:05 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- GA Hwy 30 at Armory Dr. at 1:58 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Open Container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to stop at stop sign/Failure to signal when turning or changing lanes/Fleeing/Attempting to elude police/Failure to Maintain Lane
- 1426 South Lee St. at 3:38 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree
- 117 Town Creek Circle at 5:10 a.m., Ungovernable Child
- 1218 Ridge St. at 9:21 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1611 East Lamar St. at Econo Lodge at 12:09 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City Limits
- 500 Tripp St. at 4:28 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:35 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property – Felony
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 6:13 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 804 Adderton St. at Rubos at 6:54 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 303 E. Hill St. Apt. A at 9:15 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Obstructing or hindering a person from making a 911 call/False Imprisonment
- 126 US Highway 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 11:44 p.m., Public Drunkenness
- 119 South Lee St. at 11:22 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:06 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 271 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at 12:33 a.m., Simple Battery