Henry Lloyd Ledford: February 9, 2022

Henry Lloyd Ledford, 83 of Andersonville, GA, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022. A memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at Andersonville National Cemetery. Rev. Rick Smith will officiate the service.

Henry Lloyd Ledford was born November 5, 1938 in Chickamauga, GA. He was the son of the late Lewis Hicks Ledford and the late Bertha Ruth Little Ledford. Mr. Ledford was a retired Museum Curator. He served in the United States Navy. He was a member of Cheek Memorial Baptist Church.

Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, Myron Ledford (Ylonda) of Andersonville and Phillip Ledford (Crickett) of Leesburg, GA. Two brothers and sister-in-law, Bobby Ledford of Chickamauga, Ga and Lewis Ledford (Beverly) of Albany, Ga. Ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren also survivor. Mr. Ledford was preceded in death by a daughter, Tanya Ledford.

