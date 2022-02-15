Mary V. Cox: February 8, 2022

Mrs. Mary V. Cox age, 87, a resident of Millbrook, AL formerly of Americus, GA, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at her home. A Celebration of Life service will be held February 25,2022, at 12:00 P.M. at Lee Street United Methodist Church, 1102 South Lee Street, Americus, GA 31709 and she will be laid to rest next to her husband in Andersonville National Cemetery in Andersonville, GA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Cox was a longtime member of Lee Street United Methodist Church and was active locally and on state levels with United Methodist Women. She was preceded in death by her parents James Fred O’Brien, Sr., and Annie Virginia Tate O’Brien, her husband Roy Andrews Cox, brothers Fred O’Brien and Tate O’Brien. She leaves to cherish her fond memories, son, Gary (Debra) Cox, daughters Deborah (Anthony) Rosato, Catherine (Colin) Chaney and seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lee Street United Methodist Church, 1102 South Lee Street, Americus, GA 31709 in her memory.

Per Mary Virginia’s instructions, we will celebrate her life in color, not mourning in black.

