Carol Marie Parker Wilcox: January 31, 2022

Carol Marie Parker Wilcox, 82, of Lee County, GA, died January 31, 2022 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albany GA. Rev. Earl Steffens will officiate. The American Legion will provide Military Honors. Inurnment will follow in Sunset Cemetery in Americus, GA.

Mrs. Wilcox was born in Dania, FL on January 10, 1940 to Marshall Lee Parker of Sumter County, GA. and Agnes Marie Hansen of Dania, FL. She was raised in Hollywood, FL and graduated 1958 from South Broward High School in Broward County FL. She also studied at Port Huron Junior College. Mrs. Wilcox joined the United States Air Force in 1960 serving for one year in the 1st Air Base Squadron, Air Defense Command, serving as a Flight Communications Specialist and married Monte Roy Wilcox, Sr. of Romeo, MI at Selfridge Air Force Base, Macomb County, MI in 1961. They moved to Americus, GA in 1977 and on to Albany, GA in 1979. She was employed with the Marine Corps Logistics Base before working with Crawford and Company for many years.

Mrs. Wilcox was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, the American Legion Post #30, an Associate member of the V.F.W. Post #2785 and Women Who Served. Mrs. Wilcox had a green thumb and loved to read. She often spoke fondly of Denmark traveling there with her mother and brother in 1995 to see the birthplace of her grandparents Hans “John” Thorvald Hansen of Sonder-Kirkeby, Denmark and Elvine Marie Callesen of Aabenraa, Denmark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Edward Parker.

Survivors include her husband, Monte Wilcox of Lee County, GA, her children, Cedric (Julie) Christian of Winter Haven, FL, Cheryl (Jerry) D’Alessandro of Denver, CO, Monte R. “Bo” Wilcox, Jr. of Middleburg, FL and Marshall Wilcox of Lee County, GA, her niece Erin (Brian) Kirk of Tarpon Springs, FL and nephew Trevor Wilcox of Fort Collins, CO and her grandchildren Chloe (Eric) Preg of Gainesville, FL, Caelan Christian of Gainesville, FL, Elizabeth (Chris) Small of Lakewood, CO, Jennifer (Stephen) Michon of Parker, CO, Amelia (Jake) Lindel of Littleton, CO; Madison, Kaitlyn, and Macy Wilcox of Lee County, GA, Michael and Christopher Wilcox of Middleburg, FL, five great-grandchildren, Porter, Peyton, Harlowe, Parker, McKinlee, and two great-nieces Emmerlyn and Harper.

Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Wilcox to Albany ACTO, Alzheimer’s Care Giver Time Out, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA, 31701.

To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews’ website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.