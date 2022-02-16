Lady Raiders take care of business in first round of state tournament

Published 12:58 pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Southland Academy sophomore Mary Beth Easterlin (14) goes up to shoot against Pinewood Christian. Easterlin scored eight points to help lead the Lady Raiders to victory. Photo by Kayla Hudgins

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The defending 2021 GISA Class AAA state champions are one step closer to defending their title. The Southland Lady Raiders (SAR) earned a 33-21 victory over Pinewood Christian Academy in the first round of the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Class AAA State Tournament on Tuesday, February 15 at Southland Academy.

“We played really well in the first half, especially defensively,” SAR Head Coach Eric Israel said. “As you know, all year, it’s been our defense that has carried us. Once again, it was an outstanding defensive effort and I’m extremely proud of the girls.”

Southland Academy senior Ansley Weldon (15) scored two points in the Lady Raiders’ 33-21 victory over Pinewood Christian Academy.
Photo by Kayla Hudgins

The Lady Raiders were able to get balanced scoring across the board, as both Jadie Burrell and Mary Beth Easterlin led SAR in scoring with eight points each. J.C. Bailey scored six points, Morgan Weaver had five, Riley Mitchell chipped in four and Ansley Weldon had two points in the winning cause.

The Lady Raiders (15-11) will make the long trip to Dublin, GA on Friday, February 18, where they will take on the Lady Crusaders of Trinity Christian School (18-10) in the second round of the state tournament. Tip of for that game is scheduled for 4 p.m.

 

More Sports

Schley County MLB Sidney Blackwell signs with Rheinhardt University

Four errors prove costly in Hurricanes’ loss to AUM

Sumter County girls and boys soccer teams score wins in season openers

Southland Offensive Lineman Kolden Kinney signs with Missouri Baptist

Print Article