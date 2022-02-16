Lance David Fendley: February 12, 2022

Lance David Fendley, age 55 of Smithville, GA. passed away Saturday February 12, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Friendship Camp Gymnasium on Hwy 30. Rev. Andy Taunton and Rev. Charles Stoops will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.

Lance David Fendley was born August 4, 1966 in Americus. He was the son of the late Gerald Irvin Fendley and Mary Carolyn Walls Fendley. He was the current Pastor of Smithville Baptist Church. He was an avid knife collector, wood worker and hunter. He loved sharing Jesus with others and touched the lives of many throughout his years of ministry. Lance loved music from an early age thru singing, playing trombone in high school and bass in the praise band. He loved his kids and his grandkids were his heart.

In addition to his Mother, Lance is survived by his Wife, Tina Helen Wiggins Fendley of Smithville. Two sons and a daughter-in-law, David Luke Fendley (Laura) of Americus and Micah Elisha Fendley of Smithville. Two grandchildren, Ella Grace Fendley and Eliza Rey Fendley. Also surviving are two sisters and a brother-in-law, Dawn Holder (Mike) of Cordele and Darlene Hager of Americus. A bother and sister-in-law, Matthew Fendley (Brenda) of Lehigh Acres, FL. A sister-in-law, Jan Lariscy (Ted) of Sylvania, GA and a brother-in-law, Kenny Wiggins of Americus.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Smithville Baptist Church 191 Church Street Smithville, GA 31787 or to Friendship Baptist Association 504 Oglethorpe Street, Ellaville, GA 31806.

