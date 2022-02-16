Southwest Georgia Farm Credit to Continue Decade’s Long Grant Program

The farm to table movement stems from a new found appreciation of our food and sustainability. The transparency behind sourcing local ingredients is also about gaining the consumer’s trust. People want to know the origins of their food and that includes looking for locally grown produce in their communities. Like shopping local, they want to eat local.

Southwest Georgia Farm Credit began the Fresh from the Farm Mini-Grant program 10 years ago with the goal to recognize our regional producers and their contributions to our healthier lifestyles. Over the last decade, the Association has delivered $50,000 in grants to local produce markets and roadside stands. The Fresh from the Farm Grant is just another way for Southwest Georgia Farm Credit to partner with, promote and support local farmers.

“Shopping local is important because you are supporting so much more than the business you are buying from,” said Kelsey Harrell, owner of KGD Produce Market in downtown Bainbridge. “You are helping your community with the circulation of tax dollars, and in our case, you are keeping money within the state of Georgia since everything in our store is Georgia Grown. Since opening KGD Produce, we see the importance of shopping local versus going to a larger retail store or ordering online. By shopping local, you are supporting your friends, community, and neighbors, and there’s no better feeling than being true to your community.”

The Fresh from the Farm initiative gives reusable shopping bags along with 10 grants each year to farmers who own qualifying produce stands. The program provides cash for grant recipients to enhance their marketing and promotions, like buying ads or developing a website and social media presence.

Fresh from the Farm applications can be downloaded from our website: www.swgafarmcredit.com

Completed applications can be submitted via MAIL: Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, Attention: Fresh from the Farm, 305 Colquitt Highway, Bainbridge, GA 39817 or EMAIL: AKinchen@swgafarmcredit.com

The deadline for submitting applications is April 15, 2022.

Headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers, farm businesses, and rural property owners, providing safe, sound, dependable financing. The Association is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of agricultural and rural lending institutions cooperatively owned by their borrowers. Farm Credit helps maintain and improve the quality of life in rural America and on the farm, through its constant commitment to competitive lending and expert financial services.