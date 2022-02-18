Sumter County Rifle Team earns hard-fought victory over Westover

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Rifle Team shot its way to another hard-earned victory when the Panthers out shot the Patriots of Westover 1057 to 1014 on Thursday, February 17 at Sumter County High School.

SCHS shooter Ne’Skyria Geddis set a personal best in this match and her teammate Ian Richards was the top shooter of the night for both squads.

Here are the official results of the match:

Rank Participant Prone Standing Kneeling Team

Sumter County 373-16 321-2 363-7 1057-25

Richards, Ian (104) 98-8 77-0 92-3 267-11

Geddis, Ne’Skyria (102) 93-4 86-2 87-0 266-6

Butts, Mason (101) 91-2 83-0 92-1 266-3

Josey-Durham, Caleb (103) 91-2 75-0 92-3 258-5

Westover 373-8 301-1 346-4 1014-13

Bendzen, C (105) 93-3 80-0 91-1 264-4

Nottage, T (107) 95-3 75-1 90-2 260-6

Stabler, J (111) 90-0 75-0 82-0 247-0

Coney, J (109) 89-2 71-0 83-1 243-3

Phelps, S (108) 90-0 70-0 76-2 236-2

Hoskinson, J (110) 95-2 59-0 77-0 231-2