Sumter County Rifle Team earns hard-fought victory over Westover

Published 4:15 pm Friday, February 18, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County shooters Mason Butts (left) and Ne’Skyria Geddis (right) compete in the prone position against Westover. Geddis shot a personal best in this match as she shot a total of 266-6 in all three disciplines combined. Photo by Ken Gustafson

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Rifle Team shot its way to another hard-earned victory when the Panthers out shot the Patriots of Westover 1057 to 1014 on Thursday, February 17 at Sumter County High School.

Sumter County shooters Ian Richards (left) and Caleb Josey-Durham (right) compete in the kneeling position in their match against Westover. Richards was the top shooter in the match with a total score of 267-11.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

SCHS shooter Ne’Skyria Geddis set a personal best in this match and her teammate Ian Richards was the top shooter of the night for both squads.

Here are the official results of the match:

 

Rank       Participant               Prone       Standing       Kneeling        Team

  1.           Sumter County          373-16       321-2             363-7           1057-25

Richards, Ian (104)                 98-8           77-0               92-3              267-11

Geddis, Ne’Skyria (102)         93-4           86-2               87-0              266-6

Butts, Mason (101)                  91-2            83-0              92-1             266-3

Josey-Durham, Caleb (103)   91-2           75-0               92-3             258-5

 

  1.           Westover                       373-8       301-1             346-4                 1014-13

Bendzen, C (105)                        93-3         80-0                91-1                   264-4

Nottage, T (107)                         95-3         75-1                 90-2                   260-6

Stabler, J (111)                            90-0         75-0                82-0                  247-0

Coney, J (109)                            89-2         71-0                 83-1                   243-3

Phelps, S (108)                          90-0         70-0                76-2                   236-2

Hoskinson, J (110)                    95-2          59-0                 77-0                  231-2

 

 

 

