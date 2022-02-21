Furlow Executive Director and Vice Principal leaving prior to end of school year

From: Furlow Charter School

Furlow Charter School Executive Director Dr. Lezley Anderson and Vice Principal Dr. Karen Collier have expressed interest in leaving their positions before the end of the school year. The FCS Governing Board will meet soon to make decisions on moving forward, and are exploring options that will provide continuity for scholars and families.

We are thankful to the teachers dedicated to our mission to offer a different approach to public education by encouraging critical thinking and multi-disciplinary learning through an active and engaging education.

Questions or concerns from the community can be directed to: https://www.furlowcharter.org/boardcommunication.