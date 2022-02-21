Schley County Lady Wildcats Basketball Team to hoist Warren County in first round of state tournament

Published 5:21 pm Monday, February 21, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

The Schley County Lady Wildcats will host Warren County on Tuesday night, February 22 in the first round of the GHSA Class A-Public girls’ basketball state tournament. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Lady Wildcats (17-4) will embark on their quest for a state championship when they host Warren County on Tuesday, February 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the first round of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class A-Public State Tournament.

The Wildcats recently won the school’s first ever region championship in girls’ basketball this past Friday, when they defeated Taylor County 59-40 in the Region 5A-Public championship game.

The Screaming Devils of Warren County come into this game with an overall record of 8-15.

Should the Lady Wildcats prevail, they will move on to the second round and will host the winner between Claxton, the #2 seed out of Region 3A-Public, and Pelham, the #3 seed out of Region 1A-Public.

More Sports

SGTC’s Malik Battle and Fanta Gassama both named GCAA Players of the Week

Short-handed Lady Hurricanes Lose to Tenth-Ranked Lander

GSW Men’s Basketball Team loses close contest at Lander

GSW Baseball Team sweeps Shepherd University

Print Article