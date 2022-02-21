Schley County Lady Wildcats Basketball Team to hoist Warren County in first round of state tournament

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Lady Wildcats (17-4) will embark on their quest for a state championship when they host Warren County on Tuesday, February 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the first round of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class A-Public State Tournament.

The Wildcats recently won the school’s first ever region championship in girls’ basketball this past Friday, when they defeated Taylor County 59-40 in the Region 5A-Public championship game.

The Screaming Devils of Warren County come into this game with an overall record of 8-15.

Should the Lady Wildcats prevail, they will move on to the second round and will host the winner between Claxton, the #2 seed out of Region 3A-Public, and Pelham, the #3 seed out of Region 1A-Public.