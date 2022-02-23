Benjamin “Benny” James White: February 21, 2022

Benjamin (Benny) James White joined his Heavenly Father on Monday, February 21, 2022. He passed from his home surrounded by his loving family after a brave battle with cancer that he fought for several months. Benny was born in Sumter County on July 17, 1942, to the late Charles Esco White and the late Lucile Holloway White. He was the third of four sons. When needed, he cared lovingly for his parents and his late brothers and was strong when they needed him.

Benny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He loved people and was a friend to many in our community. He enjoyed talking with people and helping those in need. He worked in management and as a machinist. He designed, built, and installed machinery used in the furniture industry in several different states. Benny owned and drove dump trucks for many years. For the last 5 years, he drove for Middle Flint delivering Meals on Wheels. He truly felt this was his ministry to visit with seniors and deliver their meals. He loved his clients and was a friend to all. When his daughter and son were in Americus High School, he served as an officer in the Band Boosters and drove band buses for several years.

Benny was an active member of Salem United Methodist Church and served as a Sunday School Superintendent, Pastor-Parish Relations Chairman, and as a president of his Sunday School class, the Esther Carter Class.

Benny White is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Anne Hodge White; his two loving children, Teresa (Terri) White Crawford and James White Jr; his two beloved grandchildren (known as his perfect grandchildren), Ben Hodge Crawford and Sarah-Anne Crawford; and his best friend, Mr. Gibbs, his much beloved fur baby. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles White; Herschel White; and Harvey White.

The family of Benny White wishes to thank the Oncology Clinic at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for their kind care and as well as Phoebe Sumter Hospice for their compassionate care.

Flowers will be accepted. The family requests that memorials be made to Sumter Humane Society, where Benny met Mr. Gibbs, or to Salem United Methodist Church.

