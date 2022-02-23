Lynda McDonald Holloway: February 17, 2022
On Thursday February 17, 2022, loving grandmother, mother, sister and friend, Lynda McDonald Holloway went home to heaven to be with the Lord and her family that had passed before her. She was a graduate of Americus High School in 1966. She left behind a sister, Marjorie Trollinger, two daughters, Melanie Jill Wright and Tamela June Raines (Mark Ante), and two granddaughters, Amanda Brooke Wells and Taylor Nicole Wright. She will be missed until we meet again. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.